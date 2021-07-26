Dollar/Dinar rates slightly drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar slumped in the markets of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at 147600 dinars to 100 U.S. dollars.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial market in Baghdad settled at 148000 and 147000 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, buying and selling rates rested at 147800 and 147500 dinars for every 100 dollars