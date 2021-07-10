Dollar/Dinar rate inched up in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar hiked in the markets of Iraq's capital city, Baghdad, while the exchange is halted in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Saturday that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at 147,300 dinars to 100, 100 dinars above Thursday's rate.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial market in Baghdad settled at 147,750 and 146,750 Iraqi dinars.

In Erbil, exchange markets were closed for the weekend recess.