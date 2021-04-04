Dollar/Dinar rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Dinar/Dollar exchange rates surged in the Iraqi market today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges are trading the 100 US dollar at 147000 Iraqi dinars, compared to 146400 dinars on Thursday morning.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets rose to 147500 and 146500 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar price also climbed, as the selling price reached 148,100 dinars, while the purchase price amounted to 146,800 dinars per 100 US dollars.