Dollar/Dinar rates: no change in the past two days

Shafaq News/ Today, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates are still hovering near yesterday's levels.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah Central Exchange is trading the 100 US dollar at 145900 Iraqi Dinars, same as yesterday.

Our correspondent added that today's selling and buying prices in the local markets stood at 146,250 and 145,250 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Kurdistan Region, the 100 dollars stood at 146,100 and 145,800 for selling and buying, respectively.