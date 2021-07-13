Report

Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and rises in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-13T08:47:01+0000
Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and rises in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar registered today a lower exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147950 dinars to 100 U.S. dollars.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial markets in Baghdad settled at 148250 and 147250 Iraqi dinars.

The buying and selling prices of the dollar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region rose today, registering 148200 and 148000 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.

