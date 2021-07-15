Dollar/Dinar rate drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar registered today a lower exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147800 dinars to 100 U.S. dollars.

Our correspondent said that the 100 U.S. dollar buying and selling prices in the unofficial markets in Baghdad settled at 148250 and 147250 Iraqi dinars.

The buying and selling prices of the dollar in the capital of the Kurdistan Region dropped today, registering 147500 and 147000 dinars for every 100 dollars, respectively.