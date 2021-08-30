Report

Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-30T09:20:46+0000
Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar stabilized today in Baghdad and Erbil. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147400 dinars to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city remained at 148000 and 147000, respectively.

In the capital of Kurdistan Region, buying and selling rates of the U.S dollar stood at 147600 and 147300 dinars, respectively.

