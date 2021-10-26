Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-26T09:07:11+0000
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar stabilized in Baghdad and dropped in Erbil today. 

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147800 dinars to 100 US dollars. 

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148250 and 147250, respectively.

In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city dropped to 147850 and 147600 respectively.

related

Dollar/Dinar rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-07-28 16:20:38
Dollar/Dinar rates drop in Baghdad

USD maintains the same exchange rate against IQD throughout the day

Date: 2021-08-28 18:45:23
USD maintains the same exchange rate against IQD throughout the day

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-02 08:29:06
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-26 16:47:24
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Date: 2021-10-21 07:40:33
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-29 08:30:54
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-30 09:20:46
Dollar/Dinar exchange stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-04 09:28:26
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq