Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-21T07:40:33+0000

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and in Erbil today. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147800 dinars to 100 US dollars. Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148250 and 147250, respectively. In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148000 and 147500 respectively.

related

Strong dollar strides towards U.S. jobs test

Date: 2021-07-02 06:09:26

Dollar/Dinar rate inches up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-02 09:12:02

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-10-07 07:50:29

U.S. dollar buoyed amid stimulus prospects

Date: 2021-01-12 07:26:11

Dollar/Dinar exchange drops in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-09-02 08:04:49

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad markets

Date: 2021-07-06 16:00:00

Dollar closes lower in Baghdad's official markets

Date: 2021-08-04 16:11:44

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-09 15:18:32