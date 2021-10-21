Report
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil today
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-10-21T07:40:33+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and in Erbil today.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147800 dinars to 100 US dollars.
Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148250 and 147250, respectively.
In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148000 and 147500 respectively.
