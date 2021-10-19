Report
Dollar/Dinar exchange rates drop in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-10-19T08:12:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar dropped in Baghdad and increased in Erbil today.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 148100 dinars to 100 US dollars.
Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148500 and 147500, respectively.
In Erbil, the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148450 and 148250 respectively.
