Dollar/Dinar exchange inched up in Baghdad
Category: Economy
Date: 2021-09-07T08:13:02+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased today in Baghdad.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the dollar at a rate of 147500 dinars to 100 US dollars.
Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates in the local markets of the capital city reached 148000 and 147000, respectively.
