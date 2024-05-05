Dip in Iraqi oil exports to US reported by EIA

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had declined during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from seven major countries amounted to 5.565 million bpd, up by 17,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.548 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 307,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 1,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 308,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.847 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 459,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 402,000 bpd, then Colombia 363,000 bpd."

"Nigeria and Libya closely trailed with 89,000 and 98,000 bpd."

Notably, the United States did not import any quantities from Russia, Brazil, and Ecuador.