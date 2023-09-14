Dinar faces further depreciation as Dollar surges in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Exchange rates for the U.S. dollar continued to rise today in the markets of both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the markets closed.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the exchange rate for the U.S. dollar increased as al-Kifah and ql-Harithiya exchanges closed, reaching 155,800 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars. This marks a significant uptick from the morning rates when the dollar was priced at 155,600 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at local exchange shops in Baghdad also increased, with the selling price reaching 157,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying price stood at 155,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar saw a slight increase, with the selling price at 155,950 dinars for every 100 dollars and the buying price at 155,850 dinars for every 100 dollars.