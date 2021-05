Shafaq News/ Today, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Dinar/Dollar exchange rates rose in Erbil amid market closure in Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Erbil Central Exchange is trading the 100 US dollar at 148,650 (selling) and 148,500 (buying) Iraqi Dinars.

Markets in Baghdad will be closed until May 22 due to the total lockdown imposed by the Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.