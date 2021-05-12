Dhi Qar demands exemption from OPEC cuts

Shafaq News/ The Administration of Dhi Qar demanded exempting the southern governorate of OPEC production restrictions.

Dhi Qar's governor, Ahmed al-Khafaji, said in an official letter addressing the Iraqi Prime Ministry that the governorate of Dhi Qar was announced "stricken" pursuant to the Iraqi Parliament's decree 17 of 2019.

Al-Khafaji said that the production cuts imposed on the governorate exacerbate the crisis by diminishing the petrodollar income, financial and social revenues.

The governor said that the exemption can be accommodated by slightly increasing the cuts in other governorates.

In April 2020, OPEC decided to extend production cuts for May as well to bolster the prices.