Despite the Ministry's decision.. Iranian eggs smuggled to Iraq and sold as local products

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-25T09:30:20+0000

Shafaq News/ An official source in Diyala reported that Iranian eggs continued to enter Iraqi markets through smuggling outlets and illegal routes. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Iranian eggs enter Diyala through illegal smuggling routes in Diyala's eastern borders with Iran, and are repacked with boxes bearing the brands of Iraqi farms." He added, "People benefit from the entry of Iranian eggs into Diyala, at low prices, taking advantage of the increase in egg prices in Diyala by 20-30% due to the decision to ban the import of poultry products by the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture." "The security authorities have not yet seized any smuggled shipments to Diyala, despite the strict procedures at the border crossings with Iran." The decision of the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture, banning the import of poultry products, caused a significant increase in the prices of eggs and chicken meat in Diyala, which prompted the Ministry to threaten re-allowing the import of poultry products, to pressure traders and poultry farm owners to abide by affordable prices.

