Dawn Crackdown returns $370M+ to Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi state has recovered an estimated 482.6 billion dinars ($371.6M) in stolen assets under its Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, roughly equivalent to one month of salaries for the Foreign Ministry and its diplomatic staff, the Eco Iraq Observatory reported on Sunday.

The total comprises about 390.08 billion dinars ($300.3M) in cash, including $141 million converted into Iraqi currency, and half a ton of gold valued at 185,000 dinars per gram.

According to Eco Iraq, the sum exceeds the monthly payroll of the Transport, Environment, Migration and Displacement, and Oil ministries, and represents roughly half of the Kurdistan Region’s monthly federal funding, including public-sector salaries.

Launched nationwide on June 28, the ongoing Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) targets current and former officials, lawmakers, and business figures suspected of major corruption. The campaign recorded 67 detentions in its initial phase, while a Shafaq News review documented another 31 officials and public employees arrested in seven cases between July 20 and 26 alone.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases