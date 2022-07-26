Dana Gas says operations in Kormor resumed normally after rocket attack

Shafaq News/ Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas said on Tuesday that operations at Kormor block in the Kurdistan Region continue normally, a day after a rocket attack on the project.

Dana Gas said in a stock exchange filing that two rockets landed yesterday within the Khor Mor block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, noting that no damage occurred and production operations continued normally without interruption.

The company added that is it cooperating with local security services who are conducting a full investigation and the KRG has enhanced measures and security forces in the area.

Dana and its partner Crescent Petroleum produced record natural gas in the Kurdistan region in 2021. The output was 452mn ft3/day at the end of last year. Dana and Crescent jointly operate the Kormor and Chemchemal gas fields on behalf of the Pearl Petroleum consortium.