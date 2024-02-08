Dana Gas profit fell in 2023 on lower oil and gas prices despite KRI rebound

Shafaq News/ Dana Gas, one of the largest private natural gas companies in the Middle East, has reported a 12.1 per cent annual drop in its profit for 2023 on lower oil and gas prices.

The Sharjah-based company’s net profit for the 12 months ending in December declined to $159.5 million, it said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Net revenue for the period fell to $422 million last year, compared with $528 million in 2022.

“2023 was an operationally strong year for Dana Gas, but not without its challenges,” said Richard Hall, chief executive of Dana Gas.

However, the company achieved “record” natural gas production from its operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which underscores Dana Gas’ ability to optimise resources, Hall said.

Dana Gas resumes production at Khor Mor field in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Dana Gas said it was not in a position to recommend a dividend at an upcoming shareholder’s meeting as Pearl Petroleum, an affiliate, did not pay dividends to its stakeholders last year.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have a 35 per cent stake each in the company, which has operations in the KRI region.

“The company does expect to make the associated dividend distributions in the future as sufficient cash is received,” Dana Gas said.

“Dana Gas remains committed to its declared dividend policy, and to reinstating dividend payments as soon as the company’s cash receipts permit,” the company added.

In November, Dana Gas had said that it would consider an annual dividend payment in March 2024 after suspending its interim dividend for the first half of 2023.

The decision was driven by the company’s continued challenge of delayed collections in the Iraqi Kurdish region and Egypt, where combined receivables stood at $151 million as of December 31, 2023.

Dana Gas, which plans to invest $100 million to drill new wells in Egypt, said it expected the country's parliament to ratify a consolidated concession agreement in the first quarter of this year, which would extend the operational lifespan of the company's assets in the country and support production levels.

The company's production in 2023 declined slightly to 58,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 60,200 boepd in 2022.

Dana Gas attributed the drop in output to natural field declines in Egypt, which resulted in production from the country dropping by 16 per cent last year.