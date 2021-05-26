Report

Construction contracting dropped by +3% in 2020, Ministry of Planning says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-26T07:11:57+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced that the contracts granted to the public sector for building and construction projects decreased by 3.20% during 2020, indicating that the Nineveh governorate ranked first in the number of concluded contracts last year. 

The Ministry's Central Bureau of Statistics said in a report that building and construction contracting statistics in the public sector for 2020 showed that enterprises declined by 3.20% to 551 compared to 2019 (691 enterprises).

“The total cost of projects in 2020 amounted to 7.2 trillion dinars compared to 9.1 trillion dinars in 2019, down by 5.29%.”

Nineveh governorate ranked first in the number of concluded construction contracts with 135 at 59 billion dinars (24.5%), while Baghdad ranked second with 121 companies at 22.3 billion dinars (21.9%).

Diyala ranked third with 65 at 125 billion dinars (11.6%).

 The statement indicated that the Ministry of Provincial Affairs topped the list in the implemented construction projects in the past year (300), followed by the Ministry of Municipalities with 124 projects.

