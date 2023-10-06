Citizens gather in Erbil amid soaring US Dollar exchange rate

Shafaq News / Residents of Erbil congregated outside banking establishments moments ago, stirred into action by a sharp surge in the exchange rate of the US dollar.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the exchange rate surged to 158,750 dinars for 100 dollars in the selling market, while the buying rate remained stable at 156,000 dinars.

Our correspondent, delving into the matter, posed inquiries to several currency exchange proprietors regarding the cause behind this abrupt escalation. In response, they voiced apprehensions about the Central Bank's potential reduction in the cash sale of the dollar through currency auctions in Baghdad.