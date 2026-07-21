Chinese exports to Iraq fall 42% in H1 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Chinese exports to Iraq totaled $5.18 billion in the first half of 2026, down 41.7% from $8.89 billion in the same period last year, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Iraq Future Foundation for Economic Studies and Consultancy.

The report showed lower imports of air conditioners, consumer electronics and mobile phones, which had previously ranked among Iraq's leading imports from China.

Manar Al-Obaidi, head of the foundation, attributed the decline to higher customs tariffs on those products, which he said had risen to 33%, as well as supply-chain disruptions and shipping delays linked to instability in the Strait of Hormuz.

In contrast, imports of Chinese vehicles increased to $275 million in the first half of 2026 from $243 million a year earlier.