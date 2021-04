Shafaq News / China's Sinopec has won a contract to develop Mansuriya gas field, the oil ministry said on Tuesday.

The Field is originally granted in 2010 to Turkey’s TPAO (37.5%) and group of Oil Exploration Company (25%), Kuwait Energy (KEC) (22.5%), Kogas (15%), the contract was reported to have been cancelled in 2020.

Mansuriya field, located in Diyala Governorate near the Iranian border, 50 kilometres northeast of Baqubah city, is 20 kilometers long and 3 to 4 kilometers wide.