Central Bank of Iraq's Currency Auction Sales Drop on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Iraq's currency auction sales dropped to 205 million USD compared to 230 million USD on Tuesday.

The bank sold the dollars at a basic exchange rate of 1,305 Iraqi dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements of electronic cards and at 1,310 Iraqi dinars per dollar for foreign transfers and cash sales.

Most of the sales went to reinforcing balances abroad in remittances and credits, with 156,333,039 USD, while 49 million USD went in the form of cash sales.

Twelve banks bought the cash dollars, and 18 banks responded to requests for strengthening balances abroad, while the total number of exchange and mediation companies participating in the auction was 167 companies.