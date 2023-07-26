Central Bank of Iraq Denies Reports of Capital Withdrawal

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq has denied reports that it is withdrawing the capital of private banks and depositing it with the central bank.

CBI said in a statement that the reports are "incorrect" and is "working hard to enhance confidence in the banking sector by providing support to it and promoting economic development."

The statement also urged the media to "exercise caution and communicate with the Central Bank to obtain accurate information, rather than relying on unofficial sources to spread rumors and influence the work of monetary policy and the banking sector."