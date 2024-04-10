CEAWORLD: Iraq ranked 93rd globally for investing

Shafaq News/ CEOWORLD Magazine's latest rankings for the best countries for investing or doing business in 2024 have been unveiled, with Singapore emerging as the top choice.

The rankings, which take into account 11 key factors, reflect Singapore's ongoing appeal to investors and business leaders worldwide. Following closely behind Singapore are the United Kingdom, Taiwan, India, and Indonesia, highlighting the diverse opportunities available in different regions.

Iraq ranked 93rd globally, scored 71.77 points in market skills and 72.15 points in market potential.

Iraq is the ninth-best Arab country for investment or business, following the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt.

The rankings consider corruption levels, personal, trade, and monetary freedom, workforce quality, investor protection, infrastructure, taxes, quality of life, red tape, and technological readiness. Singapore's consistent performance across these areas underscores its position as a premier hub for economic activities and innovation.

Among the top-ranked countries are also Spain, Australia, Poland, the Philippines, and the United States, showcasing the global diversity of investment prospects and entrepreneurial environments. CEOWORLD's report emphasizes the critical role of a conducive business environment and the ease of conducting business operations in attracting investors and skilled professionals.

Singapore's achievement as the best country for investing or doing business reflects its economic strengths and strategic initiatives to promote business growth and innovation.