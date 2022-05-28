CBI sold +850$ million in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $850 million in foreign currency (forex) in the outgoing week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in four auctions this week amounted to $857,525,352, at an average of $214,381,338 per auction.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent said that credit and non-cash transactions funding international trade trumped the amount cashed out for local use.