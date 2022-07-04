Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sold +5$ billion in forex in June 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-04T06:25:15+0000
CBI sold +5$ billion in forex in June 2022

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $5 billion in foreign currency (forex) in June 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in 17 auctions last month amounted to $5,300,417,675, at an average of $240,928,076 per auction.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent said that credit and non-cash transactions funding international trade trumped by a margin the amount cashed out for local use.

related

CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-01 10:52:05
CBI sells +146$ million in the currency auction today

CBI auctioned $4.7 billion in foreign currency in August

Date: 2021-09-07 11:37:01
CBI auctioned $4.7 billion in foreign currency in August

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sells +900$ million this week

Date: 2022-05-12 12:14:09
CBI sells +900$ million this week

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

Date: 2021-12-29 12:59:36
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction drop ahead of the new year

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-06-30 12:41:00
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sells +248$ million in forex on Tuesday

Date: 2022-06-21 11:38:35
CBI sells +248$ million in forex on Tuesday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips

Date: 2021-06-10 11:32:11
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips