CBI sold +4$ billion in December currency auctions

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-03T09:14:29+0000
CBI sold +4$ billion in December currency auctions

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $4 billion in foreign currency in December.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in November's auctions amounted to $4,114,079. The weighted average of CBI daily sales stood at $195,909,396, up from November's $167,397,128.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that the majority of those funds went to boost assets abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, while a small percentage was dedicated for cash transactions.

