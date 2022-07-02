CBI sold +1.25$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's auctions amounted to $1,245,214,993 at an average of $249,999,650 daily, up by 3.66% from the week before.

"Monday registered the lowest sales with $237,617,300 while Tuesday was the highest in sales with $256,156,267," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales boosted funds abroad through credit and non-cash transactions.