Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sold +1.25$ billion in forex last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-02T12:52:29+0000
CBI sold +1.25$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) last week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in this week's auctions amounted to $1,245,214,993 at an average of $249,999,650 daily, up by 3.66% from the week before.

"Monday registered the lowest sales with $237,617,300 while Tuesday was the highest in sales with $256,156,267," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales boosted funds abroad through credit and non-cash transactions.

related

CBI sold +3$ billion in forex in May

Date: 2022-06-05 07:10:39
CBI sold +3$ billion in forex in May

CBI to fund more development initiatives

Date: 2022-06-28 12:38:49
CBI to fund more development initiatives

CBI sales slip on Thursday's foreign currency auction

Date: 2021-07-08 10:08:30
CBI sales slip on Thursday's foreign currency auction

Government official attributes the recent dinar devaluation to the new ceiling in forex auction

Date: 2022-04-10 11:41:19
Government official attributes the recent dinar devaluation to the new ceiling in forex auction

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-15 10:53:18
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sales inched up today

Date: 2022-01-20 11:02:58
CBI sales inched up today

Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

Date: 2021-04-27 09:28:19
Foreign currency exchange drops, Iraq’ central bank says

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today 

Date: 2021-10-14 12:08:13
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today 