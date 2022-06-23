CBI sold +1.2$ billion in forex last week

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than one billion dollars in foreign currency (forex) this week.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI forex sales in five auctions this week amounted to $1,258,168,038 at an average of $251,637,daily, up by 4.45% from last week.

"Monday registered the lowest sales with $242,708,146 while Wednesday was the highest in sales with $259,506,263," our correspondent said.

The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that most of those sales went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions.