CBI sells +$319 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $319 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $319,595,917, 12.72% above yesterday's $283,045,944.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 21 banks cashed out $225,900,000. The remaining $93,695,917 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 25 banks meeting those requests. A total of 605 exchange and brokerage companies participated in the auction.