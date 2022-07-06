CBI sells +274$ million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $274 million in foreign currency (forex).

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that today's auction's CBI foreign currency sales amounted to $274,161,227. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 205 exchange companies cashed out $55,200,000. The remaining $218,691,227 boosted funds through credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.