CBI sells +$270 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $270 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to 270,933,324, 47.28% above yesterday's $148,370,292.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks cashed out $37,700,000. The remaining $234,233,324 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 24 banks meeting those requests