CBI sells +265$ million in forex on Monday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $265 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $265,554,824. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 149 exchange companies cashed out $38,700,000. The remaining $266,857,824 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 34 banks meeting those requests.