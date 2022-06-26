Report

CBI sells +254$ million in forex on Tuesday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-26T10:50:50+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $254 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $254,188,569. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 139 exchange companies cashed out $20,050,000. The remaining $234,138,569 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

