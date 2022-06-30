CBI sells +254$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $254 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $253,237,547. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 90 exchange companies cashed out $19,450,000. The remaining $233,787,547 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.