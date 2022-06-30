Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +254$ million in forex on Thursday 

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-30T12:13:22+0000
CBI sells +254$ million in forex on Thursday 

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $254 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $253,237,547. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar. 

Our correspondent explained that 9 banks and 90 exchange companies cashed out $19,450,000. The remaining $233,787,547 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

Date: 2022-04-12 11:12:15
CBI sells +200$ million in the currency auction on Tuesday

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-09-13 10:24:11
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

Date: 2021-05-06 10:07:01
CBI sales in the currency auction decline today

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-03-15 10:53:18
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction today

CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Tuesday

Date: 2022-06-07 12:08:45
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Tuesday

CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-06 13:26:39
CBI sells +188$ million on currency auction today

The PM's adviser: the new CBI instructions aim to combat money laundering

Date: 2021-10-14 10:14:53
The PM's adviser: the new CBI instructions aim to combat money laundering

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips

Date: 2021-06-10 11:32:11
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction dips