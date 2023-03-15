CBI sells +$241 million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $241 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday .

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $241,908,940, %37 above Tuesday's $176,955,968.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 22 banks and 119 exchange companies cashed out $50,400,000. The remaining $191,508,940 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 14 banks meeting those requests.