CBI sells +224$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $224 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $224,809,091, 8.74% above Sunday's $206,469,071. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 169 exchange companies cashed out $51.22 million, while the remaining $173,589,091 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.