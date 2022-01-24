Report

CBI sells +224$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2022-01-24T12:44:52+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $224 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $224,809,091, 8.74% above Sunday's $206,469,071. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 169 exchange companies cashed out $51.22 million, while the remaining $173,589,091 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those demands.

