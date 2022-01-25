CBI sells +223$ million in the currency auction today

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $223 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $223,085,018. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 20 banks and 201 exchange companies cashed out $54.70 million, while the remaining $169,015,018 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 27 banks meeting those demands.