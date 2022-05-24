CBI sells +220$ million in forex on Tuesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $220 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $222,044,487. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 122 exchange companies cashed out $50.800 million. The remaining $171,244,487 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.