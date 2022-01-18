Report

CBI sells +215 million dollars in Tuesday's currency auction

Date: 2022-01-18T11:14:01+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $215 million in foreign currency today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 215,547,015, 2.68% above yesterday's $212,729,735. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 199 exchange companies cashed out $52.18 million, while the remaining $163,367,015 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 28 banks meeting those requests.

