CBI sells +$213 million in forex on Monday

2023-04-10T10:25:42.000000Z

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $213 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $213,664,251, 24.2% above yesterday's $281,889,029.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 10 banks cashed out $30,950,000. The remaining $182,714,251 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those requests.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio