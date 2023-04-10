CBI sells +$213 million in forex on Monday Economy Central Bank of Iraq 2023-04-10T10:25:42.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $213 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Monday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI forex sales in today's auction amounted to $213,664,251, 24.2% above yesterday's $281,889,029.The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.Our correspondent explained that 10 banks cashed out $30,950,000. The remaining $182,714,251 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 23 banks meeting those requests.