Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-26T12:03:21+0000
CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $210 million in foreign currency (forex).

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $210,116,617. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 89 exchange companies cashed out $19,400 million. The remaining $190,716,617 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.

related

CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

Date: 2021-11-11 12:24:51
CBI sales in the currency auction drop today

CBI sells +199$ million in Sunday's currency auction

Date: 2022-02-13 09:58:29
CBI sells +199$ million in Sunday's currency auction

CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

Date: 2022-05-18 11:35:22
CBI sells +190$ million on Wednesday

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

Date: 2021-07-26 12:15:50
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly dropped on Monday 

CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

Date: 2021-06-08 09:45:43
CBI sales in the foreign currency auction slightly decrease

CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

Date: 2022-04-06 11:39:43
CBI sells +190$ million in the currency auction on Wednesday

CBI sales in the currency auction rise today

Date: 2021-08-31 12:01:15
CBI sales in the currency auction rise today

CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction

Date: 2021-02-25 10:23:38
CBI sales rose by 21% in the Foreign Currency Auction