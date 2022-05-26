CBI sells +210$ million in forex on Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $210 million in foreign currency (forex).

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $210,116,617. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that nine banks and 89 exchange companies cashed out $19,400 million. The remaining $190,716,617 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 32 banks meeting those requests.