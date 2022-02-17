CBI sells +206$ million in Thursday's currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-17T15:39:13+0000

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $206 million in foreign currency today, Thursday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $206,892,963, 4.63% below Wednesday's 216,508,300. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar. Our correspondent explained that 15 banks and 172 exchange companies cashed out $33,790,000, while the remaining $173,102,963 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

