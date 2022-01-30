CBI sells +203$ million in Sunday's currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $203 million in foreign currency today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in this week's first auction amounted to $203,579,013, almost equal to Thursday's $203,325,745. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 174 exchange companies cashed out $29.18 million, while the remaining $174,399,013 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 29 banks meeting those demands.