CBI sells +$200 million in forex on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Wednesday .

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $213,025,631.

The credit transactions were made at an average of 1,305 dinars to one dollar, while foreign remittances and cash transactions were made at a rate of 1,310 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 210 exchange companies cashed out $114,100,000. The remaining $98,925,631 went to fund assets abroad through credit and non-cash transactions, with 21 banks meeting those requests.