CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-29T14:13:46+0000
CBI sells +200$ million in forex on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency (forex) today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI foreign currency sales in today's auction amounted to $211,575,844. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to one dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 13 banks and 140 exchange companies cashed out $19.600 million. The remaining $191,975,844 went to boost funds in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 33 banks meeting those requests.

