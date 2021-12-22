Report

CBI sells +200 million dollars in Wednesday currency auction

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-22T11:30:47+0000
CBI sells +200 million dollars in Wednesday currency auction

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $200 million in foreign currency today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to 207,728,000, 6.15% below yesterday's $195,399,350. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 18 banks and 237 exchange companies cashed out $61.71 million, while the remaining $146.18 million went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

