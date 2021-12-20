Report

CBI sells +198$ million in the currency auction today

Date: 2021-12-20T11:01:35+0000
Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned more than $198 million in foreign currency today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the CBI sales of foreign currency in today's auction amounted to $198,028,107, 1.54% above Sunday's $195,794,310. The transactions were made at a weighted average of 1460 dinars to every dollar.

Our correspondent explained that 19 banks and 193 exchange companies cashed out $48.11 million, while the remaining $149,918,107 went to boost funds abroad in the form of credit and non-cash transactions, with 26 banks meeting those demands.

